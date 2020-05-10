First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,491 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

