Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.16% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 6.6% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 57,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

