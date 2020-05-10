Sigma Planning Corp Has $693,000 Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of New Mountain Finance worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMFC opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $769.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.10.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

