Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,890,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,568,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,377,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,282,907.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,514,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,884,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,306,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 591,131 shares of company stock worth $28,298,465 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

