BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,617,023 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Amcor worth $783,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.97 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

