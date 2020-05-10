Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.