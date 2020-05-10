Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 1,351 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $160,609,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $12,681,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.