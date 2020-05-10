Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,210,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785,378 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.06% of Hologic worth $744,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

HOLX opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

