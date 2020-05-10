Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

