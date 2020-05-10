SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

