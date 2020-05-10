Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,560. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.