Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

KEL stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.62. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

