Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 45,055 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 527.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $14.21 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

