Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,489,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the last quarter.

AGZ opened at $120.61 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $124.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62.

