Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 81,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.24 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

