Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,707 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.