Sigma Planning Corp Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,534 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 717.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

