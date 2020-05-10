Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$2.25 by Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a C$2.25 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.45% from the stock’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.33.

TSE KEL opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. Research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

