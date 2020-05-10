Zacks: Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.15). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $52,887.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,543.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,779,853. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,822,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,020.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,742 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $12,664,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

