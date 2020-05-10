State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 73.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock worth $5,740,409. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

