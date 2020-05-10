BlackRock Inc. Buys 107,336 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of FMC worth $749,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

