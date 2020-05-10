BlackRock Inc. Purchases 71,723 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hubbell worth $761,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of HUBB opened at $122.47 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

