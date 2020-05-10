BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,294,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $772,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.