BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.51% of Nucor worth $814,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $42.20 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

