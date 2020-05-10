Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.85% of Amedisys worth $822,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $5,355,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

Amedisys stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

