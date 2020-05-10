Comerica Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.