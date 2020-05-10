Prudential PLC Takes $556,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

