12,361 Shares in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RealPage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 81,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $5,189,220.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,781,624.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,345,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $66.23 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

