State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $82.46 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

