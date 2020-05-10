State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $36.39 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

