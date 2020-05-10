State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $287.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

