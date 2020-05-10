State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,509,398. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $107.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

