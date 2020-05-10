REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 181 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 91,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 245,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

