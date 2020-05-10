Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

