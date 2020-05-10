Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth about $43,211,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

