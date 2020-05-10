Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $161.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

