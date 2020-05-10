State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

