Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of OneMain worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 168,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $57,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 115,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.