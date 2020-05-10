Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 1,068 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caci International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caci International by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 74,609 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after buying an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caci International by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caci International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

CACI stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.48.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

