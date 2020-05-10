Comerica Bank Purchases 1,579 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,000,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,137,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $86.91 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,722 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,179 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

