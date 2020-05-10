Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $976,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $39.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

