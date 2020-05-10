Comerica Bank Acquires 3,082 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of HIG opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

