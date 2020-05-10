Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after buying an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after buying an additional 576,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after buying an additional 383,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,976,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

