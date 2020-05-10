Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,229 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $7.89 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

