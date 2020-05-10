Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.18.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

