Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.77.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

