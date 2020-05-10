New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

