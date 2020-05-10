$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

