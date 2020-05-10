ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. ReNeuron Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

