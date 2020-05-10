Robert Z. Hensley Purchases 2,630 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Stock

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $857.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.62. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 7,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

